Arsenal believe that £70m is a realistic price for Declan Rice this summer, but they’re miles off what West Ham want for the player.

According to The Telegraph, the Gunners genuinely believe that Rice is worth around that mark, but given that Jude Bellingham is about to make a move to Real Madrid for almost double that fee, West Ham are looking at around £130m for Rice.

With a £60m gap in valuations, you can’t help but wonder whether or not this deal will go ahead.

Indeed, while Rice has been tipped time and time again to join Arsenal this summer, a £60m gap in valuation is not just a stumbling block, it’s a mountain.

As with any negotiation, there is some wiggle room here, but even if the two clubs met in the middle, that would be a £30m deviation from where they want to be – and that’s not chump change.

As brilliant as Arsenal have been this season and as ambitious as they are, it is truly hard to imagine the Gunners spending £100m or north of that mark on a player like Rice this summer.

Of course, Arsenal could surprise us all and make this move happen. After all, their transfer budget this summer is said to be at £150m, but the Gunners are shrewd operators who won’t allow themselves to be bullied in the transfer window.

Indeed, Arsenal were more than happy to give up on the idea of signing Mykhaylo Mudryk in January when the fees involved became silly, and they may have to do the same with Rice if West Ham are steadfast in their £130m valuation.

This transfer saga is bound to have a number of twists and turns, but if West Ham do want that much money for the ‘outstanding’ midfielder, it’s hard to envisage a move to Arsenal coming to pass.

