David Seaman says Arsenal’s players all think 24-year-old is ‘quality’ in training

David Seaman has suggested that the Arsenal squad all think Kai Havertz is brilliant in training.

The Arsenal legend was speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast after a comfortable victory for the Gunners.

Mikel Arteta would have been delighted with many aspects of Saturday’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth.

Andoni Iraola’s side were searching for their first league win of the season but didn’t stand a chance against Arsenal.

Bukayo Saka gave the away side an early lead before Martin Odegaard scored their first penalty of the day.

The Norwegian was standing over Arsenal’s second spot kick before handing the ball to Kai Havertz.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The 24-year-old went into the match without a goal or assist to his name this season.

Playing in a deeper midfield role, that’s not necessarily his main job in the team right now.

However, he calmly slotted the penalty home, sparking wild celebrations from his teammates and the fans who debuted a new chant for the German.

Seaman has suggested that the Arsenal squad are well aware of how good Havertz is in training.

He now needs to find a way to show that quality every time he steps out at the Emirates.

Arsenal squad impressed with Havertz in training

Speaking about the German’s first Arsenal goal, Seaman said: “I can understand the [Kai] Havertz thing, he needed a goal, confidence and you saw the reaction from the team as well, how they celebrated with him.

“It shows you how much they appreciate him and how much they’re aware of the situation when the crowd were getting on his back a bit.

“Not in this game but I’ve been to previous games where they were getting on his back.

“To be fair, he’s missed a few chances, but they can see and they see in training that Havertz is a quality player and that’s why for him to just get that first goal and then hopefully he goes on to many more.

“But that’s exactly why they let him take the penalty, and he took it really well as well by the way, looked like he was a regular penalty taker, giving him the eyes and watching the goalie and then slotting it the other way.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Havertz has impressed many of his Arsenal teammates in training, including Declan Rice.

However, he will want to start contributing to more goals as that will ease some of the pressure on him right now.

Alan Shearer has suggested that he’s nothing but a squad filler now.

It’s up to Havertz to prove that he’s deserving of a regular place in Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up.