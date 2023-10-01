Micah Richards says he ‘really does rate’ £65m Arsenal forward but stats aren’t good enough

Arsenal forward Kai Havertz got his first goal of the season yesterday as the Gunners won out 4-0 at Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Martin Odegaard allowed Havertz to step up from the spot to score. The German was lauded by his teammates when he slotted in and at the end, lapped up the fans appreciation as well.

And while Steve Nicol felt the decision to let Havertz take the pen was a tad unprofessional, Micah Richards believes it was a great move and admits he really does rate the German.

Micah Richards really rates Kai Havertz

Speaking on the BBC’s Match of the Day last night, Richards spoke about Havertz and believes there could be more to come from the former Chelsea man.

“I love it. I really did. You don’t know who’s going to take it, is it going to be Odegaard, Saka. But then when Havertz steps up you think, just what you need. Little bit of confidence. Things have not gone well for him, we know that. Since that moment (Champions League final), we’ve not really seen it. I really do rate him though, he’s got something. He’s got a lot of talent. But these stats, they’re not good enough,” Richards said.

Can’t be a one off

A lot’s been made of this goal from Havertz but let’s have it right, he slotted home a penalty in a game that was dead and buried, nothing more.

Yes, it is a start for Kai Havertz but there has to be more down the line. He can’t do just produce the odd goal and lap up the plaudits if there’s going to be no consistency in his game.

Clearly, the Arsenal players and fans want him to do well. But it’s well and good when you’ve just cruised to a four goal win at a relegation threatened side.

Havertz was brought in to produce in big moments and take Arsenal to the next level. Now, then, he has to prove he can be that player going forward.