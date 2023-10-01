Declan Rice says he’s been so impressed by ‘special’ 24-year-old Arsenal player in training

Declan Rice has shared just how hard Kai Havertz is working in training after the German scored his first Arsenal goal in their win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Rice was speaking to Arsenal’s official website following the outstanding 4-0 victory on the south coast which saw Mikel Arteta’s men send out a real message to their Premier League rivals.

The game saw Kai Havertz score his first Arsenal goal. The 24-year-old scored from the penalty spot after being given the ball by Bukayo Saka while the Gunners were 2-0 up.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Steve Nicol hit out at Arsenal for being unprofessional in giving Havertz the penalty while only 2-0 up (via ESPN). But it was clear what it meant to the entire Gunners squad to see the former Chelsea man finally get off the mark for the club.

And Declan Rice has suggested that Havertz has definitely done enough to deserve that moment.

Declan Rice lauds Kai Havertz after first Arsenal goal

“It was emotional, for the fans, for Kai, for everyone involved, because we want him to succeed so much,” he told the club’s official website.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“Honestly, he works his socks off every day in training. In games he gives absolutely everything. He’s had chances to score this year, hadn’t scored yet, but today to slot away a penalty in that high pressure moment, shows the mindset that he’s got, shows the talent he’s got and his all-round performance was so special, I’m so happy for him.”

Gunners forward makes a start on silencing critics

Perhaps the goal will not change a lot for Havertz. He still has a lot of work to do to really prove himself in the Premier League. But he is someone who would surely benefit from there being less noise around him.

It has been right to criticise his performances. But as with anything, some of the criticism has gone too far. And it does appear as if some have simply been desperate to see Havertz struggle.

If he bags a couple of penalties – his career record from the spot is actually very impressive (via Transfermarkt) – that will stop at least some of the talk surrounding his goals return for Arsenal.

That will not silence everyone. But it will weaken their argument when they take shots at him.

And if Havertz restores his confidence, perhaps Arsenal will be rewarded by seeing much more of the special player Declan Rice knows he can be.