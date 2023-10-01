Alan Shearer thinks £65m Arsenal player is nothing more than a squad filler right now

Arsenal’s Kai Havert tucked home a penalty yesterday as the Gunners beat Bournemouth with ease to continue their fine run of form.

Mikel Arteta’s side are very much looking like being in contention for the title again and after Manchester City’s loss, will be brimming with confidence. Of course, a goal for new signing Havertz is also a bonus, and they’ll be hoping it’s the start of a run for the German.

However, despite the goal, Alan Shearer feels that Havertz will still only be a squad player this season, despite his hefty price-tag.

Alan Shearer thinks Kai Havertz is nothing more than a squad player

Speaking on the BBC’s MOTD last night, Shearer made his assessment on Havertz after seeing his goalscoring stats.

“When you look at the numbers – I mean there’s definitely a player in there – but for a player of his ability, it doesn’t match the numbers. They need to improve,” Shearer said

.”You know though that you have to pay £60-70m for a squad player nowadays. So he’s going to play his part but whether he’ll be a regular or not, I don’t think so.”

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Arsenal need more

One goal from the penalty spot isn’t really going to cut it in terms of repaying the money Arsenal paid for Havertz is it.

Over the next few months, Arsenal will need to see more and more from their £65m signing. It’s just how it is, and as Shearer says, he might end up being nothing more than a squad player.

It seems so odd to suggest a player with such a price will be that but given his poor record and the fact he can’t find a regular position in the XI, it might come true.

Arsenal fans clearly want Havertz to do the business. But as Shearer says, things have got to improve from the former Chelsea man.