David Seaman says Aaron Ramsdale is ready to play for England now











David Seaman has now suggested that Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is ready to play for England.

Speaking on his Seaman Says Podcast, the Gunners legend was discussion England’s upcoming qualifiers.

After what was ultimately a disappointing World Cup campaign, Gareth Southgate will want his side to immediately bounce back this week.

They face Italy and Ukraine in their first two qualifiers for next year’s European Championships in Germany.

The Three Lions will once again be one of the favourites, with plenty of young stars in the squad who are only getting better.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Jude Bellingham still have plenty of years ahead of them.

Southgate has selected a number of players in his most recent squad, who aren’t in brilliant form at club level.

Kalvin Phillips and Harry Maguire are very much there based on previous international appearances, rather than current performances.

One man who looks likely to retain his place in the team is Jordan Pickford, who has spent all season bailing Everton out as they struggle at the foot of the table.

However, Seaman has now suggested that Aaron Ramsdale is ready to start for England.

Unfortunately, he’s not sure he’s going to get his opportunity.

Seaman backs Ramsdale for England

Asked whether he thinks the £30m shot stopper is ready to play for England, Seaman said: “Is he ready? I feel he’s ready.

“But he won’t because he’ll go with Pickford, because Pickford’s the number one there’s no doubt about that.

“In big games like this he’ll go with his strongest team. He may be interested in the Ukraine game, but I still feel that Jordan will play.

“It’s just Aaron’s got to be ready if he gets called upon. He’s played brilliantly there’s no doubt about that.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Jordan’s still the number one. He’s getting closer, they’re putting pressure on Jordan, there’s no doubt about that.”

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

It would be very harsh for Southgate to drop Jordan Pickford going into the next round of qualifiers.

He’s barely put a foot wrong for England, but will be under serious pressure for Ramsdale and Nick Pope when fit.

Seaman is a man who knows what it’s like to be England’s first choice, and his comments should give Ramsdale confidence.

His distribution is improving, despite his dad’s concerns, even if he occasionally makes Mikel Arteta panic.

He’s made some incredible saves, and one stop in particular against Aston Villa looks like it might have been the turning point in their season.

Ramsdale may be ready, but he doesn’t look like he’ll be Southgate’s first choice this time around.

Show all