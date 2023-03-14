Mikel Arteta actually had his head in his hands after Aaron Ramsdale mistake against Fulham











Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made manager Mikel Arteta very nervous at one point on Sunday.

The Gunners cruised to a 3-0 win over Fulham as they maintained their five-point gap at the top of the Premier League.

The club released their Bench Cam footage, and Arteta’s every reaction was captured on the day.

Arteta had plenty to celebrate in the first-half as Arsenal scored two goals in quick succession.

Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Martinelli both scored simply headers to give Arsenal a nice cushion.

Martin Odegaard completed the rout in added time in the first-half, but not before a very nervy moment.

Aaron Ramsdale is normally very comfortable in possession, and Arteta has tasked him with starting many of Arsenal attackers.

However, he was nearly punished after being a little to casual in possession.

Arteta’s reaction Ramsdale mistake in front of Arsenal goal

The video from Arsenal’s official website shows Ramsdale with the ball at his feet, and Arteta can be seen gesturing to stay calm with both of his hands out.

The goalkeeper then gives the ball away and Arteta immediately puts his hands to his head and is frozen in place as he watches Andreas Pereira shoot over the bar as he tries to catch him out of position.

He can then be seen gesturing to the rest of his backroom staff before play resumes.

The £30m goalkeeper was very lucky Pereira went for goal, instead of squaring it to Aleksandr Mitrovic.

Although a defender was attempting to come across to cover, he would have had an empty net to aim at.

Ramsdale went from keeping a clean sheet on Sunday to winning Goalkeeper of the Year at the London Football Awards yesterday.

Ramsdale recently said he’d be happy to retire at Arsenal, and is very happy at the club playing under Mikel Arteta.

He produced a season-defining moment at Aston Villa that could be seen as the turning point in their recent form.

His save from Leon Bailey at 2-2 in that game allowed Arsenal to go and get a late winner.

Ever since then, they’ve failed to drop a point, and have a decent advantage over Manchester City.

Ramsdale is sure to be called into action an awful lot more over the next 11 games.

His form could be the difference between a league title and second place this season.

