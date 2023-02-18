'Massive moment': Shay Given says £30m Arsenal player did something that changed the game against Villa today











Arsenal eventually saw off Aston Villa today with a fine comeback win at Villa Park to put themselves back top of the Premier League.

A draw for Manchester City at Nottingham Forest ensured the Gunners are now back in the driving seat. This, despite their 3-1 loss to City in midweek.

Arsenal had some big performances to draw on today. Up the top of the pitch, the likes of Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard all produced big moments. But it was in defence, particularly in goal, where former Newcastle goalkeeper Shay Given felt the game was won.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Given pointed out a save made by Aaron Ramsdale at 2-2 that changed the game.

“Especially the one onto the bar was a big save. We always talk about teams that are going to win the league and there’s key and big moments, can your goalkeeper stand up to them and make the save,” Given said.

“Cos if that goes in, the atmosphere changes at Villa Park and obviously there’s no guarantee they’ll get the win. Massive moment for Ramsdale and for the result today.”

Ramsdale has proven key for Arsenal ever since signing from Sheffield United. The Gunners paid £30m at the time, and it’s been more than money well spent.

TBR’s View: Ramsdale exceptional for Arsenal again

All the best teams have a goalkeeper who makes big saves at big moments. Ramsdale did that today for Arsenal and he really did need to do it as well.

In terms of key moments, it was massive. Had the game gone to 3-2 Villa, Arsenal might have wilted.

Instead, Ramsdale inspired Arsenal to three huge points and he continues to be a crowd favourite. If he can keep this sort of form up, then the title dream is firmly alive in north London.