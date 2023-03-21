Aaron Ramsdale's dad keeps threatening to text Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta











Aaron Ramsdale has now revealed that his dad keeps threating to text Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Speaking to ESPN, the Arsenal goalkeeper’s father has a strained relationship with the Spanish manager.

During Arsenal’s ‘All or Nothing’ series on Amazon, Aaron Ramsdale’s dad featured on the programme.

He made it clear that he wasn’t a fan of Mikel Arteta constantly asking Ramsdale to play out from the back.

The tactic has become a staple of Arsenal’s build-up play in possession.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Only Illan Meslier has completed a lower percentage of his long passes this season than Ramsdale.

It shows that when the England international keeps it short, Arsenal hold onto the ball better.

Arteta has clearly recognised this within Ramsdale, but his dad is far from impressed.

And despite Arsenal’s success this season, he’s still not completely happy with the instructions being handed out.

Ramsdale’s dad keeps threatening to text Arteta

Speaking to ESPN about the incident, Ramsdale said: “He [Ramsdale’s dad] still hates it, absolutely hates it, [he] still threatens to text Mikel.

“The only problem is if I push it too far saying ‘go on then, you won’t do it,’ he actually will because he’s got his number!

“I’ve got to play that one really carefully.”

The £30m goalkeeper is watching more of the action from afar this campaign than he normally does.

He was even imitating Gabriel Martinelli’s finish for his first goal against Crystal Palace at the weekend.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Ramsdale’s dad may have had a point during the Fulham game, when his son’s passing had Mikel Arteta sweating.

After trying to find a teammate at close range, he presented the ball to Andreas Pereira, but he failed to capitalise on the opportunity.

Even though much of the focus has been on Arsenal’s attacking play this season, Ramsdale has still proved to be a key player.

After a run of disappointing results, Arsenal were once again on the back foot against Aston Villa.

With the scores level at 2-2, Ramsdale produced an unbelievable save to deny Leon Bailey.

Two extremely late goals earned Arsenal an important win that day, and they’ve not dropped a point since.

