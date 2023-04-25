David Seaman says £60m midfielder won't get in Arsenal's team ahead of Thomas Partey











Arsenal legend David Seaman has said that Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves wouldn’t get in Arsenal’s team ahead of Thomas Partey.

Seaman was speaking on the latest episode of his Seaman Says podcast about the Gunners midfielder.

Few Arsenal fans will be thinking about anything other than their clash with Manchester City tomorrow.

It’s a make-or-break fixture for Mikel Arteta’s side as they look to keep their title hopes alives.

Three draws on the bounce has handed the advantage to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

A win at The Etihad would bring back some much-needed confidence among the Arsenal fan base.

However, soon the transfer window will be open, and Mikel Arteta will be looking to add his already talented squad.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

One option being considered is Ruben Neves, although Arsenal legend Seaman doesn’t think he’d get in the team ahead of Thomas Partey.

The £60m midfielder is one of a number of players already being considered by the Arsenal hierarchy.

Seaman prefers Partey over Arsenal target Neves

Asked whether he would prefer to see Neves ahead of the Ghanaian in the Arsenal team, Seaman said: “No. Partey, when he has been fit, he’s been proper hasn’t he?”

As Seaman says, although Neves might not get in the team ahead of Partey, he could still be a useful option.

At 26, he is nearing his peak, and would be one of the most experienced players in the squad.

Not only that, he’s got valuable Champions League experience not found among many other members of the squad.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

In fact, he captained FC Porto in Europe’s premier competition at the age of 18.

Partey is another player who has featured in the Champions League during his time with Atletico Madrid.

Neves could also function in Granit Xhaka’s role at Arsenal if Arteta wished to pair him with Partey.

The Ghanaian’s form has suffered in recent weeks, although he’s not the only player being accused of that.

Having some added competition in the squad for his position might be just the motivation he needs going into next season.

