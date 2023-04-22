Gary Neville blasts three Arsenal players on Twitter after Saints draw











Gary Neville has had a go at three experienced Arsenal stars – Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey – for their poor performances over the last two weeks.

The Gunners were held to a 3-3 draw by Southampton at the Emirates last night. That’s now three draws on the bounce for Mikel Arteta’s side, and that may have just cost them the Premier League title.

Neville, however, thinks there’s still some hope, but only if Jesus, Zinchenko and Partey step up and perform better than they have recently.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Gary Neville tells Gabriel Jesus, Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko to step up after Arsenal draw

Arsenal‘s poor form over the last three games has been attributed to the age of their squad and lack of experience in these pressure situations. That does make sense, but not fully.

Last season, when Arsenal threw away the top-four race, it was because many of their young players crumbled under the pressure. This time, however, it is slightly different.

Arsenal’s youngsters have continued to step up, with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka producing brilliant performances against Southampton yesterday.

Experienced players like Zinchenko, Partey and Jesus, however, failed to deliver, and that cost the Gunners.

Neville has now urged those three to step up if they want to help Arsenal win their first league title in almost two decades next month.

The Manchester United legend wrote on Twitter: “For Arsenal, the more experienced players needed to step up and be composed. In the last 3 games, the more ex ones haven’t. The younger ones have looked more assured.

“Zinchenko, Jesus, Partey haven’t been right. They have 5 days to sort themselves out. The huddle last night a bluff!

TBR View

Arsenal’s struggles over the last three games have mainly been down to the absence of William Saliba at the back.

The Frenchman is only 21 and is playing his first-ever season in the Premier League, but he has still been one of Arsenal’s best players. Without him, the Gunners look lost at the back and in transition.

Neville does have a point though. Jesus missed two huge chances yesterday, while both Partey and Zinchenko were at fault for Southampton’s third goal.

Arsenal take on Manchester City next in what is their biggest game of the season. If Jesus, Partey and Zinchenko can step up and get them a win, all their recent errors will be forgotten.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

