Newcastle interested in 'sensational' £60m PL captain this summer











Newcastle United are admirers of Ruben Neves as the Magpies set their sights on signing two central midfielders this summer, according to a report from The Telegraph.

Eddie Howe’s side are definitely going to be one of the stories of the window. Newcastle have made several strides forward this season. And they may well be back playing in Europe next year.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

But of course, the Magpies will not want to stop there. And with that, they are looking to strengthen in a number of areas over the coming months, particularly in the middle of the park.

Newcastle interested in Neves

Reports from The Athletic last week suggested that Newcastle want Scott McTominay. But it seems that they also have other names on their radar as they target two new players in that position.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

And according to The Telegraph, one of the players they admire is Neves.

Neves is going to be in an interesting position this summer. His Wolves contract expires at the end of next season. And reports from The Sun on Sunday at the weekend claimed that his club would accept a fee of between £40 million and £60 million at the end of this campaign.

Neves has played nearly 250 games for Wolves. And he became their captain after Conor Coady’s departure last year.

He has been an amazing servant at Molineux. And you can see that he loves playing for the club. However, the 26-year-old has the potential to play higher up the table.

Certainly, a host of clubs are surely going to test Wolves’ resolve to keep him. He is a ‘sensational‘ player coming into his peak.

If Newcastle did make a move and managed to secure his signature, he could prove to be an inspired addition for Howe’s men as they look to take that next step.