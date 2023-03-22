Journalist says PL star will cost Arsenal half as much as Declan Rice











Arsenal could sign Wolves star Ruben Neves this summer for half the price that they will have to pay to bring Declan Rice to the Emirates Stadium.

That’s according to journalist Ben Jacobs, who claimed that the Portugal international will be a wanted man this summer, and like Rice, he is expected to leave his club.

Arsenal were very keen on Neves last summer, but they want Rice now. However, the Wolves man’s price tag looks a lot more attractive than West Ham’s demands.

Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Journalist shares how much Ruben Neves and Declan Rice will cost Arsenal

It is no secret at this point that Rice is Arsenal’s top transfer target this summer. The Gunners have an excellent squad already, but if there’s one area of the pitch they should look to strengthen, it’s probably their midfield.

Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Jorginho are all around the age of 30 or above. They will not be around forever, and it’s wise on the Gunners’ part to look for their successors.

Rice would obviously be incredible, but West Ham are sure to demand a fortune to let him go, even though he will enter the final year of his contract this summer.

Jacobs thinks Neves could become an option for top clubs because he’ll cost about half as much as what West Ham want for Rice before the start of next season.

The journalist wrote for CaughtOffside on Substack: “Wolves showed last summer they were able to hang on to Ruben Neves despite interest from Arsenal. But this summer things will be different.

“A bit like West Ham with Declan Rice, Wolves are pretty resigned to losing Neves. They know, with his contract expiring in 2024, selling at the end of the season is the only way to command a healthy fee. A lot of attention will be on Rice, with Arsenal and Chelsea pushing, but Neves will be highly sought after as well and is available cheaper than the West Ham talisman (perhaps even around half his price).

“That’s the silver lining for Wolves. They may lose the Portuguese midfielder but be able to drive up the price a little due to a high volume of suitors. Let’s not forget last summer Neves was being valued at over £75 million. His price has dropped due to the contract winding down, but Wolves would still ideally want closer to £50 million than £40 million.”

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

TBR View:

Neves is a ‘sensational‘ midfielder.

The Portugal international has been outstanding for Wolves since they were in the Championship. He helped them come up to the Premier League and has been one of their most consistent performers.

Neves entering the final year of his contract this summer will definitely make him a wanted man. We’re sure a number of top clubs in England and abroad will consider signing him.

Arsenal may well be one of those clubs, but Rice is still the priority and he is the better option for the Gunners.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

