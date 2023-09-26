David Ornstein says he’s heard £60m Arsenal target could be offered ‘massive’ new contract

Journalist David Ornstein has now shared that he’s heard Arsenal target Ivan Toney could now be offered a huge new contract.

Ornstein was speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast about the potential need for a new striker at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta has built a fantastic squad at Arsenal and the club did some brilliant business in the summer.

Declan Rice has picked up where he left off at West Ham and looks comfortable playing in a side challenging in the Premier League and Europe.

Losing Jurrien Timber to a long-term injury is a blow, while Kai Havertz is still adapting to life in North London.

However, after Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham, there are question marks over whether the Gunners need to sign a striker.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Arsenal have been linked with Ivan Toney, but David Ornstein has heard he may be offered a new contract.

Toney is currently valued at around £60m, but if he signs a new deal that number might increase.

Arsenal will be well aware of this tactic from Brentford given their negotiations with the Bees over David Raya in the summer.

Ornstein shares contract news on Arsenal target Toney

Speaking about the England international’s future, Ornstein said: “[Ivan] Toney will be a really interesting one. We can’t talk about that [Folarin] Balogun contract situation without saying the same about Toney.

“He’s contracted until 2025 at Brentford, he’ll be back in action in January, that’s a year and a half before the end of his terms.

“So, Brentford will be needing to make a decision on him. Could they tie him down to a new contract the way they sort of did with David Raya?

“There have been reports that they’re ready to offer him a massive contract to extract the maximum value from a player who still might be sold, thinking they can get a higher price for him.

“But he has to play ball in that and if we’re in January with a year and a half to go and he’s not prepared to sign then there is a very good chance you presume and I’m not wanting to upset Brentford fans, just logically, that he goes.

“Whether that be in January or this summer with 12 months left on his contract, it would still extract a really big fee.”

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Arsenal will hope as Ornstein suggests that Toney isn’t prepared to sign a new contract if he wants to leave the club.

He’s signed with a new agency and is also being linked with a move to fierce rivals Tottenham who will be considering making a move to replace Harry Kane.

Given how much Arsenal spent in the summer, they’ll be reluctant to enter a bidding war for any player in January.

However, Toney is exactly the player Arsenal need right now and could be the striker that takes them to another level.