Ivan Toney was one of the best strikers in the Premier League last season, and, in another world, he’d have already have gotten a move to a top club.

The Brentford forward is certainly good enough to play for one of the top teams in England, but due to his ongoing suspension, he’s been unable to get a move this summer.

However, in January, Toney’s ban will be up, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on his YouTube channel, the striker is looking to move in 2024.

Romano says that Toney wants to move within the Premier League, and, interestingly, he’s been told that Arsenal are well informed on the conditions of this potential deal.

Arsenal informed

Romano shared what he knows about Toney and Arsenal.

“We know that, according to my information, that Brentford know that the player wants to leave in 2024. We will see if it’s January or summer. Ivan Toney has appointed a new agent because he wants a new experience in a top club. Many clubs have contacted Toney. I can reveal that Italian clubs asked for information about Toney, but the Premier League is the priority of the player, Chelsea are well informed on the situation of the player, and also Arsenal are well informed on the conditions of the potential deal,” Romano said.

Would be brilliant

It doesn’t take a tactical genius to tell you that Ivan Toney would be fantastic at Arsenal.

This is a striker who can do it all, he can just as easily act as a false nine as he can act as a target man. He’s a truly brilliant forward who would suit this Arsenal team to a tee.

Of course, whether or not this deal goes ahead remains to be seen, but it sounds as though there is a chance that Toney ultimately ends up at Arsenal.