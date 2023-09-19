Fabrizio Romano says ‘extraordinary’ striker Tottenham want to sign is definitely leaving

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move to sign Ivan Toney in 2024, and Fabrizio Romano has now revealed the player’s stance.

The Brentford star was served with a lengthy ban for breaching the FA’s betting rules. He will not be available to play until January next year, but once he’s back, he will have a lot of players considering a move to sign him.

Here’s what Romano has had to say about Toney.

Fabrizio Romano thinks Tottenham target Ivan Toney will leave Brentford

Ivan Toney was one of the best strikers in the Premier League last season.

Yes, his performances slightly went under the radar because Erling Haaland took all the praise any striker got, but the Brentford star was absolutely ‘extraordinary‘.

Had Toney not been banned at the end of last season, he would’ve likely been at a bigger club than Brentford by now. Those hopes were crushed, but if Romano is to be believed, he will be on the move in 2024 – either in January or in the summer.

The journalist said on The Daily Briefing: “I think Toney is going to leave Brentford in 2024 – 100%, that’s the feeling of those close to him, so let’s see if that’s going to be January or the summer transfer window.

“Chelsea have an interest, but also other clubs in England and some Italian clubs.

“He’s always been appreciated by many clubs, though England probably looks the most likely destination because he wants to continue in the Premier League.”

Spurs want to sign him

The Times revealed last month that Brentford are bracing themselves for bids from top Premier League clubs for Toney in the January transfer window.

The Englishman will enter the final 18 months of his contract with the Bees, and there’s every chance he will be sold. Even Brentford boss Thomas Frank admitted that last night.

A number of clubs like Toney but the report claims Arsenal and Tottenham are the ones who are keen to sign him, with the latter still yet to replace Harry Kane.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with Toney in January, but if Spurs can get him, it would be a huge statement of intent.