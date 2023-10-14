David Ornstein now responds after claims Arsenal want to sign Victor Osimhen

David Ornstein has had his say after he was asked if Arsenal have any chance of signing Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window.

The Gunners have had a good start to the new season, but if there’s one complaint from pundits, it’s that they don’t have a good enough striker. Mikel Arteta has been urged to sign a new number nine in January, and Osimhen has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Photo by Ivan Romano/Getty Images

David Ornstein suspects Victor Osimhen is on Arsenal’s wish list but move is unlikely

Victor Osimhen is arguably the most in-demand striker in Europe at the moment, and Arsenal have been heavily linked with his signature.

Reports over the last few months have claimed that Arsenal have directly spoken to Napoli’s owner about signing the 24-year-old, who is expected to leave in one of the next two transfer windows. Journalist Steve Kay even claimed on KS1TV that the Gunners have held talks with Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda about a move in 2024.

David Ornstein, who is arguably the most reliable journalist when it comes to Arsenal news, was asked about Osimhen in his Q&A on The Athletic this week. He claimed that he suspects the Napoli striker is on the Gunners’ list, but he can’t see them signing him because of his price.

He said: “In terms of price and profile, Adnan, I don’t see Arsenal going for Osimhen. I suspect he is on their list, like he will be for all the top sides.

“As things stand, I don’t think Arsenal are focusing on recruiting a striker in January; my sense is that is more likely to be on the agenda next summer. Things can change, of course… injury, bids for your existing players and other factors.

“However, right now, Arsenal have Jesus, Nketiah and Havertz, as well as goalscoring contributors like Saka, Martinelli, Odegaard and Trossard. They will hope that serves them well this season and then they can look at the situation subsequently.”

Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Osimhen would be a game-changer for the Gunners

Arsenal currently have one of the best squads in the Premier League, and it’s no surprise that they are challenging for the title.

However, the one thing that Manchester City have that Arsenal don’t is a prolific goalscorer who will guarantee 25 goals a season.

If Arteta and Edu can bring in someone like Osimhen in January, the Gunners could instantly become the favourites to win the Premier League.

However, Osimhen will cost a fortune, and we just can’t see Arsenal breaking their transfer record again, just six months after they smashed it for Declan Rice.