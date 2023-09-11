Arsenal have spoken with club about signing ‘phenomenal’ 24-year-old, but Chelsea are now favourites

Arsenal have spoken with Napoli about a potential future move for Victor Osimhen, but Chelsea are leading the race to sign the striker.

That is according to a report from Football Transfers, which notes that there is even a possibility that the Blues have already agreed terms with the Nigerian ahead of next summer.

Victor Osimhen may well be the next world-class striker to make a move in the coming months. Of course, the 24-year-old has been unbelievable for Napoli, scoring 26 goals in Serie A last season as they clinched the Scudetto.

Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, a host of Premier League sides have their eye on Osimhen. And one of those is Arsenal, with Football Transfers reporting that the Gunners are planning a move for next summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea hold talks over Osimhen

In fact, Mikel Arteta’s side have been in contact with Napoli about a possible deal. But it seems that they are not favourites to seal his signature.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Football Transfers claims that Chelsea now lead the charge to sign Osimhen. The report even claims that the Blues could have possibly already agreed a potential deal ahead of next summer.

Some Arsenal fans may feel that a genuinely prolific striker is one of the players they are currently lacking. Gabriel Jesus has been a game-changer signing. Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah has done well over the last 12 months. But neither can compete with Osimhen’s strike-rate in Italy.

Osimhen is a ‘phenomenal‘ talent. So it will disappoint plenty of Arsenal supporters if he ends up moving to Stamford Bridge.

But the Gunners have shown that they will not overpay for potential targets. And Chelsea have certainly been prepared to spend big in the last few windows.

Osimhen will certainly command a huge fee. So it will be fascinating to see if he does end up in the Premier League at some stage.