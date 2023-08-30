‘Keep an eye’: Arsenal in contact over signing striker who’s ‘even better than Erling Haaland’ – journalist

Anyone who has been following Arsenal over the past few years will know that Mikel Arteta’s project has been all about long-term growth season-on-season.

Indeed, Arsenal want to get better with each passing year, and they are always thinking long-term with their recruitment strategy.

Therefore, it may not surprise you too much to hear that they’re already discussing a transfer target for next summer.

Indeed, according to Steve Kay, speaking on KS1TV, Arsenal have held concrete talks with both Napoli and the player’s agents over the potential signing of Victor Osimhen this time next year.

Photo by Marco Mantovani/Getty Images

Osimhen talks have happened

Kay shared what he knows about Osimhen.

“Yeah I mean I’ve been told that there has been contact. There’s been talks about Arsenal bringing in Osimhen, not this window, next window. There has been no contact with the player, just contact with Roberto Calenda, who is his agent, and the Napoli president who has said he’s not for sale this summer, but there has been some concrete talks with them, one to keep an eye on, not for this summer, next summer,” Kay said.

Photo by Marco Mantovani/Getty Images

Champions League push

This is the type of signing that could push Arsenal from being domestic contenders to Champions League hopefuls.

Make no mistake about it, Osimhen is one of the very best strikers in the world. He tore Serie A to shreds with Napoli last season and was described as being ‘even better than Erling Haaland’ in the process.

Osimhen has all of the attributes to be a superstar in the Premier League, and in a Mikel Arteta team that prioritises quick, slick, attacking football, he would be right at home.

This could be an inspired signing if Arsenal can pull it off.