Edu has just held direct talks with club’s owner to sign £150m striker for Arsenal

Arsenal have reportedly just held talks with Napoli to sign Victor Osimhen next year.

There are still four days left in this summer’s transfer window but it seems like Edu Gaspar and Mikel Arteta are already putting in some work for future signings.

Football Transfers share the latest on Osimhen.

Arsenal hold talks to sign Victor Osimhen in 2024

Numerous pundits and fans have urged Arsenal to sign a new striker in this window, but it looks like Arteta is happy with the options he currently has at his disposal.

The Gunners have Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah up top, with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard all capable of playing there as well.

The common theme, however, is that all of the above-mentioned names, as good as they are, will not guarantee 25 goals a season.

That’s probably why Arsenal are looking ahead to sign an elite goalscorer, and Victor Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world right now.

The report claims Edu held direct talks with Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis last week to discuss a potential move for Osimhen in next summer’s transfer window. This is following encouragement given by the Nigerian’s agent, Roberto Calenda.

Osimhen’s contract expires in the summer of 2025, and the report claims he is not keen on signing an extension. That suggests he will be sold next year.

Victor Osimhen is the best striker in the Serie A, and he would be an unbelievable signing for Arsenal.

The £150 million-rated Nigerian scored 31 goals in all competitions last season and helped Napoli win their first Scudetto in decades. He is a hero there, but he will not stay in Naples forever.

If Osimhen enters the final year of his contract next year, Napoli will have to sell him, and he will surely be a wanted man with the biggest clubs in the world keen to sign him.

If Arsenal can beat everyone else and get him, he would arguably be Arteta and Edu’s best-ever signing.