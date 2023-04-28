'That's my understanding': Journalist reacts to suggestions that £80m player has already signed for Arsenal











Tom Canton has reacted after hearing suggestions that Declan Rice has already signed for Arsenal.

The journalist was discussing Rice and Arsenal’s interest in the midfielder on his YouTube channel, and he says that it’s been suggested to him by certain individuals that a deal is already done for the £80m man to come to the Emirates.

Unfortunately, Canton couldn’t verify those suggestions, stating that he hasn’t actually heard anything of the like from his sources, but he did add that he’s hopeful that these rumblings are correct.

Canton reacts to Rice rumours

The journalist shared what he knows about Rice.

“Furthermore, Declan Rice remains the number one target, we’ve reported that here and that’s my understanding of the situation that Rice remains the number one target. I’ve seen suggestions that it’s already done, but I’ve not heard that myself, I hope it’s right, but he remains the number one target for Arsenal in the summer,” Canton said.

Too early

You’re always bound to have one or two overly brash sources claiming that a deal is done months in advance, but the reality is that it’s way too early to be speaking in these terms about a player like Rice and a club like Arsenal.

The Gunners have a title race to focus on, while Rice has a relegation battle and a European tour to keep him occupied at the moment.

Both parties simply aren’t in the right state of mind to be doing this deal just yet, and while the framework of a deal may be laid out at this point, we’re a long way away from anything concrete being done.

Our best advice would be to ignore any of this sort of speculation until the summer.

