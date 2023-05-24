Darren Bent says Man City fans would rather have 21-year-old Arsenal player instead of Riyad Mahrez











Pundit Darren Bent has said that Manchester City fans would take Arsenal star Bukayo Saka over Riyad Mahrez at The Etihad.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Bent was talking about the young Arsenal forward after he signed a new contract.

The 21-year-old committed his future to the Gunners yesterday, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract.

Bukayo Saka will be earning somewhere in the region of £15m-a-year, making him one of the league’s best-paid players.

The England international wasn’t linked with a move elsewhere, but his old deal only had 12 months left to run.

Arsenal are on a mission to tie down their most important players to new deals.

Aaron Ramsdale recently extended his stay at the club, with Martin Odegaard and William Saliba next on the agenda.

Speaking about Saka, Darren Bent suggested that Man City fans would take the England international over Riyad Mahrez.

The Algerian international doesn’t start too many games for Pep Guardiola’s side.

However, whenever he’s called upon he terrifies full-backs with his ability to beat them on either side.

Bent would take Saka over Mahrez

Asked if Man City would take Saka over Mahrez, Bent said: “Yes, because you look at the age and longevity that he’s probably got [Bukayo] Saka.

“He never gives you any problems, he’s durable, you see the amount of games that he plays.

“Yeah, it’s massive news for Arsenal. And it’s quite clever, certainly after the disappointment of losing the league which is unfortunate after being so close with Manchester City.

“You needed a bit of good news, and the fact that he’s come out now and decided to announce it now that he’s signed a new contract, that is huge for Arsenal Football Club.”

Given Arsenal continue to raid Man City for signings, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they decided to try and return the favour one day.

Mikel Arteta poached Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus from his old employers last summer.

He’s now eyeing up a move for another one of their previous teammates.

As Bent said, Saka has the advantage of age on his side over Mahrez.

Despite them both being wide players, they play in very different ways and both have their benefits.

You would be hard-pressed to find an Arsenal fan who would take the 32-year-old over Saka any time soon.

