Fabrizio Romano gives fresh William Saliba and Arsenal contract update











Fabrizio Romano has said that Arsenal will be looking to tie down William Saliba to a new contract ASAP now that the season is basically done.

The Gunners lost to Nottingham Forest yesterday to hand the title to Manchester City. It means City will lift the trophy after playing Chelsea today, regardless of the result.

For Arsenal, attentions will now turn to the summer. And as well as bringing in new players, certain contracts need to be sorted as well. One of which, is Saliba’s.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Romano says Arsenal want new Saliba deal done quickly

Saliba is set to be rewarded with fresh terms after being exceptional all season. He has been the main man in defence and his injury late in the season has coincided with Arsenal’s slip up.

And speaking for GiveMeSport, Romano has said that getting Saliba to sign a new contract is now a priority for the Gunners.

“The next priority for Arsenal is going to be William Saliba because they want William Saliba to sign a new deal. It’s going to be an important part of the next weeks for Arsenal to continue the conversations and to extend the contract of William Saliba,” Romano said.

Saliba is out with a back injury currently. He also has interest from abroad, with the likes of PSG said to be looking.

Saliba the bedrock for Arsenal to build on

There’s no doubting that the Frenchman has been different class this season. At times, he’s been the glue holding the whole Arsenal ship together.

The Gunners need to make sure he stays around. Failing to tie him to fresh terms would be a nightmare for the club.

Saliba should, in theory, be happy to stay. Arsenal are building nicely under Mikel Arteta. And he is key.

Gunners fans, then, will be hoping this is done and dusted so that focus can switch to new signings.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images