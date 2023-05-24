What Patrick Vieira has said about Ilkay Gundogan amid Arsenal links











Arsenal have been linked with Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan in recent months.

The Gunners pushed the Citizens all the way in the Premier League title race and will now look to kick on.

Midfield is one area Arsenal could do with bolstering, particularly now Granit Xhaka is reportedly leaving.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

ESPN recently reported that the Gunners could swoop for Gundogan if he doesn’t pen fresh City terms.

Apparently, Pep Guardiola’s side are only offering him a one-year deal, with Arsenal keeping tabs on the situation.

If the Gunners do sign Gundogan, they’d be landing a player lauded by Highbury legend Patrick Vieira.

Earlier this month, City ran out 3-0 winners at Everton, with Gundogan netting a brace for the champions-elect.

“He is really a top player,” Vieira told Sky Sports, as transcribed by BBC Sport.

“And he showed his talent on the free-kick – the technical ability to put the ball where he wants to.

“He is really smart with the timing of his run to get into the box, he is one of the best in the league [at that].”

Our view

Gundogan is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League and would have so much to offer Arsenal.

And with his reported £165,000-a-week contract coming to an end, City won’t have any say regarding his next employers if he doesn’t pen fresh terms.

City’s decision to sell Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal nearly backfired on them.

The duo helped turn the Gunners – who for several years weren’t even getting into the top four – into title challengers.

Photo by Alex Livesey – Danehouse/Getty Images

Could Gundogan now look to join two of his former teammates in a bid to get them over the line next season?

That said, you have to wonder whether a three-year deal – what he reportedly wants – could be a gamble.

Arsenal have suffered in the past by signing veterans from other top clubs on big contracts that didn’t work out.

At the same time, the likes of Barcelona are reportedly circling around the 32-year-old as well.

Gundogan will be spoilt for choice as to where he chooses to go next.

Who knows, there may even be a bidding war for personal terms.