Darren Bent says 24-year-old Arsenal target would be a better signing than Neymar











TalkSPORT duo Darren Bent and Andy Goldstein are convinced that reported Arsenal target Mason Mount would be a better signing this summer than PSG superstar Neymar.

The upcoming summer transfer window is expected to be a big one, with a number of huge names set to switch clubs. The likes of Lionel Messi, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and potentially even Victor Osimhen and Kylian Mbappe could be on the move.

Two others on the list are PSG’s Neymar and Chelsea star Mount. The latter has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, and Bent and Goldstein have claimed on talkSPORT they prefer the Blues star over the Brazilian.

Darren Bent says he’d rather sign Arsenal target Mason Mount than Neymar

It is no secret at this point that Arsenal’s priority in the upcoming summer transfer window is a new midfielder.

The Gunners have already been a bit short in the middle of the park and to make things more complicated, Granit Xhaka is set to leave the club in the coming days.

Among all the names linked with a move to the Emirates is Chelsea star Mason Mount, who is expected to leave Stamford Bridge once he enters the final year of his contract in July.

Manchester United have now joined the race to sign Mount ahead of Arsenal, and the Red Devils have been linked with an ambitious move for Neymar too.

Bent and Goldstein know who they’re picking if given a choice. Here’s how their conversation went:

Bent said: “I think he (Mount) gets into any top team squad, I’m not saying he’s going to start, I don’t think he does. But at a better price – I’m not paying £80 million for no player with one year left on their contract, especially when this season they’ve got three goals and two assists.

Goldstein then said: “For argument’s sake, I know they’re different players, I get that, but from a superstar perspective and players that could come in and ruin the great camaraderie you’ve got in the dressing room, I’d rather have Mason Mount coming into my dressing room. than Neymar.”

Bent replied: “I 100 per cent totally agree with that. Even though Neymar is the better player, Mason Mount would be the better fit in and around the dressing room. He never gives you any problems, you know exactly what you’re getting.”

