Report: Casemiro wants £75m Brazil star to join Manchester United instead of Newcastle











Newcastle United have been linked with an ambitious move to sign Neymar this summer, but Manchester United’s Casemiro is reportedly urging him to move to Old Trafford instead.

The Magpies clinched Champions League qualification with a game to spare last night, while Manchester United can do the same when they take on Chelsea this week.

Both clubs are certain to be active in the summer transfer window and they’ve both been linked with some big names. Neymar, however, may just be the biggest of them all. L’Equipe have now shared the latest.

Casemiro wants Neymar to join Manchester United instead of Newcastle

Journalist Graeme Bailey claimed at the start of this month that “Newcastle United’s majority shareholders PIF have a real interest in bringing Neymar to the Premier League”.

The Brazilian superstar is one of the best players in the world, but there is a good chance he will leave Paris Saint-Germain before the start of next season.

Bailey claimed that the French champions are looking for a fee of £75 million to let Neymar go, which is a lot of money but nothing Newcastle‘s new owners can’t afford.

However, L’Equipe now claim that Manchester United are also in the race to sign Neymar, with the outlet further revealing that Erik Ten Hag’s side are the ‘most advanced’ with their interest at the moment.

It has also been claimed that Casemiro is really trying to convince the Brazilian to come and join him at Old Trafford.

TBR View:

If Neymar does leave PSG and moves to the Premier League, it is going to be one of the biggest transfers of the summer.

The Brazilian is an absolute superstar of the game. He has won it all at club level, and on his day, he is almost unplayable for even the best defenders in the world.

However, we just can’t see either Newcastle or Manchester United breaking the bank to sign Neymar, who is 31 already and is on outrageous wages.

It will be interesting to see what will happen with PSG and Neymar this summer.

