James Maddison and David Raya have been backed to be brilliant additions to the Tottenham Hotspur squad this summer if they can get deals over the line.

That’s according to Danny Murphy, speaking on TalkSPORT about Tottenham’s potential transfer deals.

Spurs finally have a new permanent manager at the helm in the form of Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian coach has a huge job on his hands after a disappointing campaign for Tottenham last season.

With no European football to concentrate on, he’ll need to thin out his squad while still bringing in new players.

Two potential new Tottenham players this summer are goalkeeper David Raya and playmaker James Maddison.

Spurs face competition from Newcastle for Maddison after he was relegated with Leicester City.

The £60m playmaker could raise the required funds for Leicester to mount a challenge to immediately return to the Premier League.

David Raya’s time at Brentford looks to be up as well, with Tottenham keen on the Spanish international to replace Hugo Lloris.

Murphy has backed both players to be successful at Spurs but isn’t sure they’ll be enough to help them return to the top four.

Raya and Maddison backed to succeed at Tottenham

TalkSPORT host Andy Goldstein asked Danny Murphy: “If Spurs do get [James] Maddison and David Raya if they sold Harry Kane and invested the money, and maybe [signed] one more, maybe a [Romelu] Lukaku I don’t know to replace Kane, is that all of a sudden a Spurs side that should be knocking on the door of the top four?

“Are they three or four players away from getting back into the Champions League?”

Murphy replied: “I think they’re three or four players away from competing for the Champions League [places].

“Those would be two really good additions, but defensively they’ve really got problems.”

The ‘world-class’ goalkeeper would be a fantastic addition and help Postecoglou solve a key issue in the squad.

Hugo Lloris’s form dipped during the course of the season, while Fraser Forster is a very strong backup, but not good enough to start every week.

James Maddison, like Raya, immediately improves the options on offer to Tottenham within their squad.

Spurs don’t have a creative attacking midfielder and Maddison could fill the void left by Christian Eriksen’s departure back in 2020.