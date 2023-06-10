Tottenham are in contact over a deal to sign David Raya this summer, but they want to get him on the cheap.

Indeed, according to Rudy Galetti, the north London club are in talks over a deal for Raya, and while they are keen to sign the Spaniard, they’re not quite as keen to pay the £40m asking price Brentford have put on the goalkeeper’s head.

To be fair, we can understand why Spurs don’t want to cough up this sort of cash for Raya.

Yes, he’s a so-called ‘world class’ goalkeeper, but at the same time, he’s entering the final year of his contract and Brentford do not hold a position of power in that sense.

Spurs should be able to negotiate a lower deal for Raya. After all, Martin Lipton has reported that the goalkeeper does really want to join Spurs.

Tottenham want the deal, Raya wants the deal, and while Brentford are playing hardball, it’s hard to turn the tide against the prevailing wind in a transfer scenario such as this one.

With that being said though, the Bees are the masters of the transfer market in recent years, and it would be very uncharacteristic for the west London club to sell a star player for anything less than what they perceive to be market value.

Raya to Tottenham is a transfer that makes a lot of sense this summer, but with Brentford unlikely to budge on their £40m asking price and Daniel Levy not being the most frivolous of spenders, don’t be too shocked if Spurs do eventually end up looking elsewhere in their hunt for a long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.

