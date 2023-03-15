Danny Murphy could see Barcelona being an option for Harry Kane











Danny Murphy has told talkSPORT that Barcelona could be a potential option for Harry Kane if the striker ends up leaving Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

Kane’s future is going to be one of the key talking points ahead of the end of the season for Spurs. His contract expires at the end of the next campaign.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The Sunday Mirror recently reported that the chances of Kane signing a new deal were non-existent. But Sky Sports has claimed that he could yet decide to stay. So it is very much up in the air.

Murphy could see Kane joining Barcelona

What may well impact his decision is what options may also be available to the 29-year-old. There is absolutely no point burning his bridges with Spurs if he is not going to have another club to join.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

But it is difficult to see where he could go, despite his ‘devastating‘ form. Arsenal and Chelsea are surely out of the question for obvious reasons. Meanwhile, Manchester City have Erling Haaland. Liverpool are also well-stocked in the final third.

Going abroad may be an option. And when asked about where he could end up, Murphy suggested that he could see the England captain moving to Camp Nou.

“I think Barcelona could be an option. I do, because Lewandowski’s at the end,” he told talkSPORT.

It is always hard to know what Barcelona’s plans may look like. They have had a turbulent time away from the pitch. And yet, they often find a way to make signings. So perhaps they will be able to push the boat out in the summer.

It would be a surprise if they targeted Kane. But Lewandowski is now 34 years of age. And no other player in Xavi’s squad has scored more than six goals in La Liga this season.

It is probably fair to say that Daniel Levy would surely rather sell Kane abroad if he is going to leave – even if that means taking a lower fee.

But there are so many things which need to fall into place ahead of the summer. And with that, it is so hard to call what is going to happen with Kane over the coming months.