Harry Kane could sign new deal if Tottenham appoint Thomas Tuchel











Sources close to Harry Kane believe that he could be convinced to sign a new contract if Tottenham Hotspur managed to appoint someone like Thomas Tuchel this summer, according to a report from Sky Sports.

Kane’s future is up in the air heading into the final weeks of the season. His contract with Spurs expires at the end of the next campaign.

Reports from the Sunday Mirror at the weekend claimed that the chances of the 29-year-old signing fresh terms were non-existent. But perhaps that may not be the case.

Tuchel could convince Kane to stay

According to the report from Sky Sports, Kane’s future could be decided by a couple of factors, as well as who may be prepared to offer him a fresh challenge.

The report suggests that where Tottenham finish will come into the equation. But he will also consider who Spurs bring in to replace Antonio Conte amid doubts over the Italian’s future.

Interestingly, the report claims that Mauricio Pochettino returning would convince Kane to stay. But he could also put pen to paper if Tottenham manage to appoint someone such as Tuchel.

It does appear that Tuchel is not a leading candidate. Jack Pitt-Brooke told The View from The Lane podcast this week that the German is unlikely to replace Conte.

But you can understand Kane’s point of view. It is going to be difficult for the striker to find a new home in the summer. And of course, he now has an important place in Tottenham history.

So it would do him no favours to not keep the open door on the idea of staying at Spurs. There is too much uncertainty surrounding Tottenham right now for the striker to make a final decision.