Report: Daniel Levy misses out on another Tottenham manager target after Nagelsman and Xabi Alonso











Tottenham Hotspur were linked with a move to appoint Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti as their new manager, but it doesn’t look like that will happen now.

Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte over a month-and-a-half ago. They gave Cristian Stellini a chance and that didn’t work out, and Ryan Mason has been holding the fort since.

A new manager is a priority this summer, but Spurs seem to be missing out on almost everyone they’ve been linked with. Spalletti is the latest one, according to Napoli Calcio Live.

Photo by Tullio Puglia – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Luciano Spalletti will not become the next Tottenham Hotspur manager

Just last week, after a few outlets linked Luciano Spalletti with the Tottenham Hotspur job, it was reported that Spurs were in pole position to land the 64-year-old.

Spalletti has had an unbelievable season in Italy. He just helped end Napoli’s 33-year-long wait for a Serie A title, and his management there has been tremendous.

That made him a wanted man and reported issues behind the scenes in Napoli made many people believe he will leave the club along with the sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli.

However, the report now claims that Spalletti will be going nowhere.

‘No Tottenham,’ is the title of the article and the outlet goes on to reveal that instead of accepting the Spurs job, Spalletti is set to renew his contract at Napoli in the coming days.

Tottenham manager target Luciano Spalletti – Photo by Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nagelsmann, Alonso and now Spalletti

Tottenham have been linked with a number of managers recently, but for one reason or another, they’ve been missing out on their reported targets.

Julian Nagelsmann was said to be Spurs’ top choice to become their new manager, but it was reported last week that the German decided to withdraw his name from the race because he ‘was not convinced by the direction the club intended to head this summer’.

Xabi Alonso was also named as a key target for Tottenham, but the Spaniard, who is at the helm at Bayer Leverkusen, confirmed this week that he will not be leaving the German club,

Missing out on Nagelsmann and Alonso is bad enough, but to see Spalletti escape their grasp as well is worrying now. This is not a great look at all for Daniel Levy.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Show all