Speculation linking Tottenham Hotspur with Luciano Spalletti has intensified of late.

Spurs remain in pursuit of a new permanent manager after parting company with Antonio Conte in March.

Meanwhile, Spalletti has just etched his name in Napoli folklore after steering them to the Serie A title.

Sport Witness has been relaying a number of interesting reports from Italy regarding Spurs and the Napoli boss.

One report claimed Tottenham are eyeing both Spalletti and club sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli.

Another said Spurs had actually made an approach for the 64-year-old coach.

Now, Sport Witness has relayed a new report claiming Tottenham are in pole position to land Spalletti.

This came from Kiss Kiss Napoli, via Area Napoli.

Apparently, three Premier League clubs are keen on bringing Spalletti to England.

And Tottenham ‘are in pole position’ to get him, according to the report.

Admittedly, some may wonder why a manager of a title-winning side – with Champions League football next term – may want to go elsewhere.

However, Spalletti has never managed in the Premier League, so he may well look to take the plunge while his stock is at an all-time high.

In addition, ‘the next 20 days’ will be important. In this timeframe, Aurelio De Laurentiis will meet both his manager and Giuntoli to figure out their future.

‘One of the best out there’

Spalletti is an outstanding manager, earning himself a place in Napoli’s – and Italian football’s – history for his heroics this season.

“Perhaps, he is the best coach I worked with in my career,” Philippe Mexes told Gazzetta dello Sport last year, via Football Italia.

“I want to say more, to me, he is one of the best out there currently. He takes care of every single detail, he is so prepared.”

Admittedly, you’d have thought that Daniel Levy would’ve been looking for a Mauricio Pochettino-style appointment over another high-profile, marquee serial winner.

Nonetheless, with so many reports emerging from Italy regarding Spurs and Spalletti, it’ll be interesting to see what happens on this front over the coming months.