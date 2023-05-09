Manchester United and Tottenham make contact to appoint 51-year-old sporting director - journalist











Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have both made contact to appoint Napoli chief Cristiano Giuntoli as their new sporting director.

Both Spurs and United are on the lookout for a new director of football. The Red Devils’ appointment depends on their ownership status, while Tottenham have to bring in a replacement for Fabio Paratici to convince the top managers to consider taking the job.

Giuntoli, whose work at Napoli has just helped them win the Serie A, could soon be Premier League bound.

Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Napoli have been absolutely incredible this season. They ended their 33-year wait to lift the Serie A title, and manager Luciano Spalletti and director Cristiano Giuntoli both deserve a ton of praise.

However, the two key men have both been linked with a move away from Naples.

Earlier today, we told you about how Tottenham have made an important offer to Spalletti to convince him to become their next manager.

Now, Spurs, along with Manchester United, have apparently made contact with Giuntoli with the view of bringing him in as the sporting director.

That’s according to Ciro Venerato, who said, as relayed by Tutto Juve: “The Neapolitan experience of Cristiano Giuntoli has perhaps reached its epilogue.

“Juve is mainly involved in Tuscany, but in recent weeks, he has also had contacts with Manchester United, Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain.”

Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images

Guintoli’s best signings at Napoli

Cristiano Giuntoli has been Napoli’s sporting director since the summer of 2015, and he has done a remarkable job there, signing some incredible players.

The 51-year-old, labelled as a director capable of doing ‘amazing‘ things by famous Italian agent Davide Lippe, is responsible for bringing stars like Hirving Lozano, Fabian Ruiz, Alex Meret, Victor Osimhen, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Kim Min-jae to Napoli.

They’ve all been incredible in the Serie A for the Partenopei, and a lot of their success is down to the extraordinary job Giuntoli has done behind the scenes.

It will be interesting to see if either Tottenham or Manchester United can lure him in this summer.

Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images

