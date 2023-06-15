Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones has admitted that captain Jordan Henderson has helped him so much during his time at the club.

Jones was speaking to the Football Daily Podcast ahead of his campaign with the Young Lions.

The 22-year-old is part of England’s under-21 squad for this summer’s European Championships.

England haven’t won the competition since 1984, but have a star-studded squad to choose from.

Curtis Jones will be joined by Harvey Elliott in the side to make up the contingent from Liverpool.

Photo by Cameron Smith – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The pair both have huge futures ahead of them and have only been helped by the senior professionals at Anfield.

Jones has admitted that Jordan Henderson and the now-departed James Milner have been huge influences on his time at Liverpool.

The youngster could soon step up to replace both players in the side as Jurgen Klopp looks to revolutionise his midfield this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister is also already through the door and they’re also looking at Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool youngster Jones hails Henderson influence

Asked about Henderson and Milner’s role at the club, Jones said: “Wow yeah, as you said, they’re two lads who came into the game young and are still in it now.

“I’ve been around them now since I was 17 and everything they do is just spot on.

“The food, how hard they train and they give everything for their teammates.

“All the stuff that I’ve learnt since being around them, so they’re definitely two lads that have helped me a lot.”

The £20m midfielder is now 32 years old but still has a big role to play at Anfield.

Photo by Ivan Yordanov/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With Milner now at Brighton, Henderson’s will hope some of the younger members of the squad step up as role models.

It wouldn’t be out of the question to see Henderson and Jones line up alongside each other for Liverpool on the opening day of the season.

There’s still a long way to go in the transfer window and anything can happen.

However, after speaking about leaving the club on loan just a couple of months ago, it seems very unlikely he’ll be going anywhere after his performances at the end of the season.