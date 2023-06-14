Liverpool have held positive talks with Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch’s camp ahead of the summer transfer window.

A report from The Athletic has shared that Liverpool have already been in discussions over the Dutch international.

The transfer window has opened today, meaning Alexis Mac Allister is officially a Liverpool player.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp will be hoping that the World Cup winner is joined by several new additions before the start of the new season.

The Reds lost a host of central midfield options at the end of the season.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner have all moved on.

It means Liverpool need to bring in further options alongside Mac Allister.

Liverpool have identified Ryan Gravenberch as a potential option and have now held positive talks.

He’s also new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke’s top target this summer.

However, a transfer may be easier said than done.

Liverpool hold positive talks with Gravenberch camp

The report from The Athletic suggests that positive discussions have taken place between the midfielder’s camp and Liverpool.

However, Bayern Munich are adamant he’s not for sale having only signed him 12 months ago from Ajax.

The ‘perfect’ midfielder was one of the best players in the Netherlands before he made his move last year.

Unfortunately, neither Julian Nagelsmann nor Thomas Tuchel saw him as first-choice last season.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The fact that both Liverpool and Bayern Munich are so keen to have him going into next season says a lot.

He’s a fantastic number eight, with a brilliant range of passing and the ability to carry the ball forward too.

Gravenberch also offers a lot off the ball due to his fantastic work rate and excellent tackling technique.

Liverpool holding positive talks with Gravenberch and his people suggests they’re not against a move this summer.

Convincing Bayern he can go might be another much more expensive matter.