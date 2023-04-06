Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones aware of loan options











Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones has been speaking about his future and fighting for his place, but he is also aware that there are clubs out there wanting to sign him.

The central midfielder is only 22 years-old, but he has been in and around the match day squad since the 2019/20 season.

Despite many see him have a very high potential, he hasn’t been able to consistently play this season. In fact, he has only made eight Premier League appearances.

His latest quotes reveal how he would be happy to fight for his place, but also tells us that there are many clubs waiting in the wings should he want to leave.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Curtis Jones aware he has options away from Liverpool

With 49 goals across youth and senior football and 25 assists, Jones definitely has shown that he is a midfielder who can flourish in attack. He also is good running box-to-box, and this type of player is a gem for any club to have.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about his future, Jones said: “I couldn’t care (about new signings). I’m a confident lad and I have the backing of the staff. If they turn around and say they think I need to leave or go out on loan then there are options there that I already know of’

“But it’s not something that we’ve spoken about at the club and it’s not like they have said: ‘Look, we’re going to buy him, you might have to leave, you might have to do this or do that’. I’ve not heard anything, so I am here to play.”

These quotes are interesting as you do not hear a player often say they are happy at the club and also say that they know of numerous clubs that would sign him. The key thing is that his said it would be a loan should he left.

No doubt a lot of these clubs willing to sign him on loan would be in the Premier League. If this was the case, then it would be great for Jones. He could get consistent game time and prove he has what it needs to make it at a high level.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Show all