Pundit Don Hutchison has said that Liverpool player Curtis Jones could be a star one day.

Speaking on the Football Daily Podcast, Hutchison was talking about the 22-year-old’s recent progress.

Jurgen Klopp spent all of last season searching for an answer to his midfield issues.

Many of his senior stars saw their performances significantly drop off after narrowly missing out on a famous quadruple.

Teenager Stefan Bajcetic emerged as the potential long-term saviour of the team after immediately impressing in the first team.

His season-ending injury in March allowed Curtis Jones to play more minutes.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

It was no coincidence that his introduction to the team coincided with an upturn in the team’s form.

Hutchison has now suggested that Liverpool could have a future star in their midst in the form of Curtis Jones.

His brace against Leicester City was the highlight of a promising end to the campaign.

However, he offered much more than just the odd goal last season.

Hutchison believes Jones could be future star for Liverpool

Talking about the young midfielder, Hutchison said: “I can remember having a conversation with Jason McAteer probably about 18 months or two years ago and Jason’s a massive Harvey Elliott fan. I think he’s a terrific player as well.

“But my eyes were drawn to Curtis Jones. When you’re a young player, what you do very early in the first 25, 50 games is you make no mistakes and you give it to the better players.

“I just looked at Curtis Jones and I thought to myself, if you can start doing a little bit more on your own instead of giving it to the Salahs, there’s 100% a player in there.

Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

“You could see it I think from very early on. Now I thought what we saw towards the end of the season was you were seeing a player just expressing himself and if he needed to do a trick, he’d do a trick, if he needed to take someone on, he’d take someone on, if there was a one-two to be made he would do it.

“You have to be effective in a match and not just go simple all the time so your stats look good.

“In terms of Liverpool, I think he’s got a very bright future and I think Jurgen Klopp recognises the quality.”

TBR View – Jones could save club millions this summer

The £15,000-a-week midfielder has shown he’s more than capable of slotting into Liverpool’s midfield.

The Reds have already signed one central player in Alexis Mac Allister.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

They’re looking at the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Sofyan Amrabat as further reinforcements.

However, as Hutchison has suggested, it could be worth Liverpool putting more faith in Jones going into next season.

He’s only getting better and better and they could give him a bigger role next year instead of signing another expensive player.

That money could be used to improve the squad elsewhere as they look to return to the Champions League.