‘Simple’: John Hartson is in no doubt who was at fault for Feyenoord’s opening goal vs Celtic

Celtic’s Champions League campaign got off to the worst possible tonight against Feyenoord in Rotterdam.

A 2-0 defeat was bad enough, but now the Hoops face going into their next fixture minus Gustaf Lagerbileke and Odin Thiago Holm after both players were given their marching orders in the second half.

But the Bhoys stood strong in the first half and gave a really good account of themselves until Feyenoord’s opener.

Calvin Stengs’ free-kick gave the Dutch champions the lead just before half-time. But it was a goal that was completely preventable from Celtic’s point of view. And John Hartson was in no doubt who was to blame for allowing Stengs’ strike to hit the back of the net.

Hartson said [TNT Sports commentary], “Joe Hart giving them a lot of room on his left there. Joe is covering the right side of the wall. The wall doesn’t do its job. Kyogo almost jumps forward.

“The wall didn’t do its job. Simple. The wall didn’t do it’s job. It’s taking responsibility there. When you are in the wall, you stand strong, you get hit in the face with the ball.”

I have to say, I agree wholeheartedly with Hartson. The wall was weak. It should have stood strong and offered more protection to the goal.

Yes, you could argue that Hart maybe was slightly out of position, but he was relying on the four men in the wall to do their job. And as Hartson rightly pointed out. They didn’t.

Celtic now have the prospect of facing Lazio without Lagerbielke and Holm and this fixture will be crucial after the Italians last-gasp equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid in Rome tonight.

Celtic now need to dust themselves down and get ready for the weekend as the fixtures are coming thick and fast for Brendan Rodgers’ men.

