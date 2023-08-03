Cristian Romero has sent a message to young Tottenham Hotspur winger Bryan Gil after picking up an injury in pre-season.

Romero sent a message to Gil on Instagram as the £21.6m man won’t be available at the start of the season.

Bryan Gil has now had surgery on a groin issue that has ruled him out of the beginning of the campaign.

Gil wasn’t part of Ange Postecoglou’s squad that travelled to Australia and Asia on tour.

The new manager has given as many players as possible the opportunity to impress during pre-season.

A number of stars who were frozen out under Antonio Conte could now be reintroduced to the squad.

Giovani Lo Celso has been given a second chance while Tanguy Ndombele could feature next season too.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Gil would have hoped to be in the same boat, but the 22-year-old winger instead was left to work on his fitness at Hotspur Way.

Romero has now sent a message to Gil as he begins his recovery.

The timing of his surgery might rule him out of action for a couple of months but could end up having much more long-term consequences.

Romero sends Gil message after surgery

Posting on his Instagram, Romero replied to a post from Tottenham confirming the Spaniard’s injury.

Romero said: “Dale amigo te esperamos” which translates to, -‘Come on my friend, we’ll be waiting for you.’

Gil’s future at Tottenham was very much up for discussion before this news.

Sevilla were keen on re-signing Gil on loan, however, Tottenham were only willing to let him go if they received a large transfer fee.

After already spending two spells away from the club on loan, this season was likely to be make-or-break for Gil’s Tottenham career.

Postecoglou’s style of play should suit the young Spaniard better than any other manager he’s had in North London.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

The Australian encourages his wingers to bomb forward, beat their men and deliver low crosses into the box.

Gil is more than capable of doing that, even if he is a bit lightweight for the Premier League.

Romero will hope his fellow Spanish speaker Gil recovers quickly and his message suggests the pair are close.

The Argentinian defender has a big season ahead of him and he’ll be hoping Gil is fit enough to play his part soon.