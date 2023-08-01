Ange Postecoglou has told the Tottenham board he prefers £27m player over Rodrigo Bentancur

Ange Postecoglou has reportedly told Tottenham Hotspur bosses that he prefers Giovani Lo Celso over Rodrigo Bentancur.

That’s according to Estadio Deportivo, with the Spanish outlet claiming that Postecoglou is trying to convince Lo Celso to stay at Tottenham this summer.

Lo Celso has impressed during pre-season under the Aussie boss, having netted in both friendlies against West Ham and Lion City Sailors.

The 27-year-old is yet to start from the off, but has really caught the eye after coming off the bench.

Many expected the Argentine to be heading out the door this summer after spending the last 18 months on loan at Villarreal.

But Postecoglou admitted last week that Lo Celso fits his system, hinting that he would like to keep the midfielder.

Now, a report from Spain claims the former Celtic boss prefers Lo Celso to his other midfielder options.

Postecoglou prefers Lo Celso over Bentancur

Estadio Deportivo reports that Postecoglou is actively trying to convince Lo Celso to stay at Spurs beyond the summer.

Indeed, the outlet notes that Postecoglou has informed the Tottenham board he prefers the Argentina international to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele and Bentancur.

The Spurs boss has even told Lo Celso he views him as an important part of his plans just like James Maddison.

Lo Celso has certainly impressed over the past couple of weeks and looks like a good fit for Postecoglou’s style of play.

His time at Spurs just hasn’t worked out to date, with the North Londoners paying £27 million to make his loan move from Real Betis permanent back in January 2020.

But it seems highly unlikely that Postecoglou has told the Spurs board he prefers Lo Celso over Bentancur.

The Uruguayan was a standout performer for Spurs last season and after picking up a season-ending injury back in February, he’s yet to return and get his opportunity to impress Postecoglou.