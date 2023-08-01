Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou now plans to keep Tanguy Ndombele at the club for the upcoming season.

That’s according to journalist Ryan Taylor, speaking to Give Me Sport about the Frenchman.

Tanguy Ndombele is something of an enigma at Tottenham.

The 26-year-old is still the club’s record signing, arriving from Lyon for £63m in 2019.

However, both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte couldn’t get the best out of the midfielder.

Last season, he was deemed surplus to requirements by Conte and left for Napoli where he won Serie A.

Ange Postecoglou has welcomed Ndombele back to Tottenham this summer and could just keep him at the club.

Photo by Amphol Thongmueangluang/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Within days of starting training, he admitted he’d been very impressed with what he’d seen.

Unfortunately, a small injury prevented him from playing in any of Tottenham’s pre-season tour friendlies.

That doesn’t mean when the season begins that Ndombele won’t have a role to play.

Postecoglou set to keep Ndombele at Tottenham

Talking about Ndombele and teammate Giovani Lo Celso, Taylor said: “Both of these players need to stay fit. They’ve had so many problems with injuries that hampers what they can deliver to Tottenham.

“And I do think if they can get something from those players, I think it will be worth more to the club than any £20m transfer fee they would receive from a sale, which isn’t going to get Spurs too much more at the moment.

“So, I would keep both players, and it looks like Postecoglou will do that despite interest from elsewhere.

“I know Napoli are in for Lo Celso, and there’s interest from Turkey in Ndombele.”

Tottenham have received bids for Ndombele this season which a few months ago would have been accepted immediately.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

However, Postecoglou is reticent about accepting an offer so quickly as he continues to assess his squad.

Spurs have way too many senior players on their books right now and plenty will need to leave before the transfer window closes.

Postecoglou wanting to keep Ndombele suggests his Tottenham career could be about to finally take off.

In a three-man midfield alongside James Maddison and Yves Bissouma, he could have the freedom to play his best football.