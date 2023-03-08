Craig Burley now thinks Mauricio Pochettino will replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham next season











Pundit Craig Burley now believes Mauricio Pochettino will replace Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur next season.

Burley was speaking on ESPN FC about the future of Tottenham’s current manager.

Antonio Conte will return to the touchline tonight when Spurs take on AC Milan in the Champions League.

Conte had been in Italy recovering from a gall bladder operation for the past few weeks.

That didn’t stop him receiving a nomination for manager of the month for Tottenham’s recent results.

Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

However, Conte’s future is now being widely discussed with his current contract set to expire in the summer.

The Times believe that Inter Milan have already made contact with Conte about appointing him.

Many Spurs players already reportedly believe that the Italian won’t be at the club next season.

Burley has now suggested that Mauricio Pochettino is likely to take Conte’s place at Tottenham.

The Argentinian has been out of work since leaving PSG at the end of the last campaign.

Pochettino to take over from Conte at Tottenham next season – Burley

Speaking on ESPN FC, Burley was asked who would be in charge at Spurs next season, Pochettino or Conte: “Probably Pochettino.

“Primarily because, I think Conte will take Spurs so far, which you could say Pochettino will do the same.

“But I think the style in which they do it, will at least be a bit more pleasing on the eye, they did play some nice football when he was in charge.

“Let’s be frank, it’s dire to watch isn’t it? Watching an Antonio Conte Spurs side, it really is.

“I’ve never felt Conte’s been happy there, I never thought this was a marriage that was going to last.

“He was going to whine and groan about squads and budgets, and the one club that rarely if ever would go over their budget, or out on a limb, is Spurs.

“Is it good to go back to a former manager? Probably not. But I could see them doing that.”

Photo by Claudio Villa – Inter/FC Internazionale via Getty Images

Daniel Levy is reportedly keen to bring Pochettino back to Tottenham if Conte leaves in the summer.

However, not every senior figure at the club agrees that it would be the best course of action.

Tottenham fans will want to avoid another long wait to appoint a new boss if Conte does leave.

The appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo didn’t end well, and the club’s nearly two-month long pursuit of him suggested he certainly wasn’t first choice.

Tottenham now have a huge few months ahead of them to secure Champions League qualification, Harry Kane’s future, and decide who will be in charge next season.

