Cody Gakpo says £34m Liverpool player is the first to training every single day

Liverpool star Cody Gakpo has revealed that Mohamed Salah is the first player to arrive for training every day.

The Dutchman joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven over 10 months ago, and he seems to have adapted really well. He has a good relationship with everyone at Liverpool, including Salah, who he says is always the first one in the gym.

Liverpool signed Mohamed Salah from AS Roma back in the summer of 2017 for £34 million (Sky Sports).

There were a few eyebrows raised at the time because of his previous underwhelming spell at Chelsea, but signing him was probably the best decision the Reds have made in a long, long time.

Salah is one of the best players in the world. He will go down as a Liverpool great, having scored 192 goals and provided 83 assists in 315 games over the last six years.

The reason why Salah is so good is not just his natural ability, it’s the work he puts in behind the scenes.

Cody Gakpo was asked in a video on Liverpool’s YouTube channel if he was an early bird to training. He quickly said no and revealed that it was Salah who is there before him and everyone else every single day.

He said: “Mo! Unbelievable! So, when I come and do breakfast, sometimes he’s already in the gym.”

This could be Salah’s last season at Liverpool

Liverpool fans absolutely love Mohamed Salah and would love nothing more than to see him end his career at Anfield.

However, the Egyptian will enter the final year of his contract next summer, and it really does seem like he will be on his way to Saudi Arabia before the start of next season.

Al-Ittihad tried extremely hard to sign Salah in the summer. They were prepared to pay crazy money for him, but Liverpool stood strong and decided against selling him.

At the end of this season, Salah will be on the verge of entering the final year of his contract. We’re sure Liverpool will be more receptive to offers, and it won’t surprise us at all if they allow their star winger to move on to the next chapter in his life.