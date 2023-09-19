Liverpool now think their ‘phenomenal’ star is likely to leave next year – journalist

Liverpool are now said to be aware that Mohamed Salah is likely to leave the club at the end of this season.

The Egyptian was the talk of the town for weeks as clubs in Saudi Arabia pushed hard to sign him. Record-breaking figures were quoted as they tried their luck, but Liverpool made it clear he wasn’t going anywhere.

That stance could change next summer.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Liverpool are aware Mohamed Salah is likely to leave in 2024

Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s best player.

The Egyptian has been absolutely ‘phenomenal‘ for the Reds over the years, and he will once again be their main man this season as Jurgen Klopp hopes to get his side back to the top.

With the Saudi transfer window shut, Salah is guaranteed to stay at the club until the end of the season. There’s no way he’ll move in January, but it’s a whole different story in the summer.

Journalist Ben Jacobs has claimed that there’s absolutely no doubt that Saudi sides will make a move for Salah again next summer. He also says Liverpool are now aware that it is ‘likely’ that the winger will leave Anfield in about nine months.

Jacobs said on GiveMeSport: “Liverpool are aware that Salah is likely to leave in 2024, even though his contract expires in 2025.

“And whereas they were able to bat off a £150 million package from Al-Ittihad this summer, it’s going to be a lot harder to turn down good money if Salah wants the move in a year’s time, because they’ll only be a year left on the contract.

“If Salah commits to Liverpool for this year and then says he wants to go then Liverpool may have to start planning for life without Salah. That kind of money could be very important to Liverpool over a number of windows as well.

“And there’s absolutely no doubt that the Saudi side is going to return for Salah.”

TBR View:

It really does feel like this will be Mohamed Salah’s last season as a Liverpool player.

The Egyptian will turn 32 next summer and will enter the final year of his contract. As Jacobs said, Saudi clubs will definitely come back in for him, and the one thing that’s guaranteed is that they will offer the Liverpool man a fortune.

It would be a real shock if Salah decides against taking up that offer next year. It just makes sense for him, and we think he’ll be up for it.

Liverpool will still need convincing, though, but with just a year left on Salah’s contract, we think they will budge and let him go as well.