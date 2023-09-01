The clock is ticking for Al-Ittihad to get Mohamed Salah out of Liverpool, and it sounds as though they may be back in with another huge offer very soon.

The Saudi club have already had a £150m bid rejected for the Egyptian on deadline day, but just like a dog with a bone, they’re not letting go.

Indeed, according to Sami Mokbel, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline livestream, Al-Ittihad are now willing to go and spend a world record £200m fee on Salah.

£200m offer ready

Mokbel shared what he knows about Salah.

“Well it’s massive news really that broke earlier that Liverpool rejected £150m for Mo Salah from Saudi Arabia. It is now our understanding and this is massive news that Al-Ittihad are willing to go to £200m to sign Mo Salah. An extortionate amount of money for a global icon,” Mokbel said.

Impossible to reject?

Selling Mo Salah would be absolutely crazy at this point for Liverpool, but when you have £200m on the table for a 31-year-old player who is out of contract in two years’ time, you might just have to take it.

It would be a massive shame to see Salah go, but from a business perspective, it would be bonkers to reject this kind of money for a player of his age.

Liverpool will have a huge decision to make if this bid does indeed land.