West Ham United are beginning to get annoyed with Arsenal due to their pursuit of Declan Rice.

A report from 90min has provided more details on the ongoing saga surrounding the 24-year-old’s future.

West Ham have already shown this summer that they’re not going to be pushed around this summer.

They’ve already rejected two bids from Arsenal for Declan Rice and Manchester City’s first approach.

Pep Guardiola’s side entering the race for Rice is likely to accelerate Arsenal’s next bid.

Arsenal will know that West Ham are already annoyed by their first two bids for Rice.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Hammers have been clear throughout negotiations that they want £100m for the midfielder.

Arsenal and Man City have tried to negotiate, but West Ham are refusing to budge.

Now, the Gunners will know they need to be careful to avoid really upsetting West Ham.

The report from 90min states that, ‘Arsenal are expected to return to the negotiating with a third offer and are acutely aware that West Ham have been left frustrated by the bids they have received so far.’

Arsenal reportedly aren’t too concerned about Manchester City’s efforts to sign Rice.

The 24-year-old prefers a move to The Emirates this summer and so it just comes down to discussions between West Ham and Arsenal going well.

David Moyes’s side are in a real position of strength right now.

Ideally, they wouldn’t sell Rice this summer although there’s an acceptance that he will be moving on.

However, they have last season’s top two Premier League teams now fighting over their star player.

Not only that, they’re doing so at the start of the transfer window, meaning there’s no time pressure on West Ham to accept a bid.

Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

If negotiations continue in the same vein, they will receive an offer that matches their valuation sooner rather than later.

Arsenal will recognize that West Ham might be annoyed by their efforts to sign Rice.

However, they have to try and work out the best fee possible as they have other targets in mind.

These include Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, and Arsenal are appear to be having better luck with signing that pair.