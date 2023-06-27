What Arsenal are privately thinking after Man City make bid for Declan Rice – journalist

Even though Manchester City have lodged a bid to sign Declan Rice, Arsenal apparently aren’t too bothered.

The Gunners have been linked with a move to sign the West Ham captain for months now. They even looked like the favourites recently, but Pep Guardiola’s side joining the race has struck fear among fans.

However, journalist Ben Jacobs has suggested on Twitter that Arsenal are calm about the situation and think everything is still in their control.

Arsenal still think Declan Rice will pick them over Manchester City

If there’s one club in the whole world that Arsenal wouldn’t have wanted to see in the race to sign Declan Rice, it’s Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side are the best team in the world, and when they want to sign a top player, they usually end up getting a deal done one way or another.

Arsenal fans are worried sick that their side will miss out on the signing of Rice after Manchester City made their opening bid for the Englishman.

That offer, however, has been rejected, and Jacobs has revealed that Arsenal still think the Englishman will choose a move to the Emirates as long as the Gunners can strike an agreement with West Ham.

The journalist tweeted: “Arsenal will place a third bid for Declan Rice. #MCFC’s opening offer (£80+10m), as reported by @David_Ornstein, was expected. Never just a West Ham game to drive up the price.

“#AFC focus is simply to agree a deal with West Ham. They feel if that happens, Rice will pick them.”

TBR View:

Well, agreeing a deal with West Ham is the hard part, isn’t it?

The Irons are in a very strong position now with both Arsenal and Manchester City battling it out for Rice’s signature. This could easily lead to a bidding war.

However, the fact that Arsenal seem so confident about Rice’s preference probably explains why they haven’t rushed in with a third bid after their previous offer was rejected.

It certainly looks like Arsenal are calm about the situation, but how calm can you actually be when Manchester City are across the ring from you?! Time will tell.