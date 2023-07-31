Club have now told Arsenal to bid for their ‘incredible’ player, he wants to leave

Brentford have told Arsenal to bid for goalkeeper David Raya as they try and move the goalkeeper on.

A report from the Evening Standard suggests that Thomas Frank’s side are keen for the Spaniard to go this summer.

It’s always been expected that David Raya would move on this summer.

Before the season was finished, he had already asked to leave as he wanted to test himself at a higher level.

There were certainly suitors at the beginning of the summer after another fine campaign at Brentford.

It looked like Raya was off to Tottenham as they looked to replace Hugo Lloris.

However, they were put off by Raya’s £40m asking price and instead turned to Guglielmo Vicario.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

German champions Bayern Munich are also interested in Raya, but Brentford now want Arsenal to bid.

The ‘incredible’ goalkeeper would put a cat amongst the pigeons in the goalkeeper hierarchy at Arsenal.

After extending Aaron Ramsdale’s contract just a few months ago, his place in the side may now be at risk.

Brentford want Arsenal to bid for Raya

The report from the Evening Standard suggests Brentford have ‘encouraged’ Arsenal to make their move.

Arsenal have been interested in Raya for some time, thanks in part to the influence of goalkeeping coach Inaki Cana.

Raya only has one year left on his current contract and no interest in signing an extension.

Brentford have also already signed Raya’s replacement, bringing in Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

The high-scoring Premier League Summer Series may have already raised a few questions about the Dutchman.

However, he also looked incredibly comfortable in possession which will suit Brentford’s style of play.

Raya has also shown at Brentford that he’s happy with the ball at his feet, which means have encouraged Arsenal to bid for the 29-year-old.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

It would be a huge surprise to see Aaron Ramsdale not standing between the sticks against Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday.

Raya may have to initially bide his time, but if he arrives at the Emirates, it’s likely because he thinks he can usurp the England international at Arsenal.