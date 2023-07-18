It’s no real secret that Tottenham Hotspur wanted to sign David Raya this summer.

The Spanish goalkeeper was strongly linked with Spurs before the north London club pivoted towards signing Guglielmo Vicario.

The Brentford goalkeeper is entering the final year of his contract, and due to his situation, Spurs had hoped to drive his £40m pricetag down.

Spurs were very confident that a deal would get done, and according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on The Debrief Podcast the player himself thought he was Spurs-bound, claiming that Raya was in fact very excited by the possibility of moving to Tottenham.

Sadly, things didn’t quite work out on this front, and, as we all know, this deal eventually collapsed.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Raya was excited to join

Romano shared what he knows about the goalkeeper.

“David Raya was really close to Tottenham, the reality is that in terms of personal terms it was agreed. Raya was prepared to make his move to Tottenham. He was really excited by that possibility and then Tottenham were not happy with the situation with Brentford, they were always asking for £40m for a player who was out of contract next summer, they were convinced they would reduce the asking price, but this didn’t happen,” Romano said.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Where will he go?

David Raya’s situation is now incredibly unclear.

Mark Flekken has come in to replace him at Brentford, Vicario has gone in at Tottenham and Andre Onana has gone in at Manchester United.

All of a sudden, there aren’t many Premier League teams who need a new goalkeeper, and while a move to Europe could beckon, most of the clubs who could afford this £40m fee aren’t scrambling for a goalkeeper.

Raya could well find himself in goalkeeping purgatory heading into this next season.