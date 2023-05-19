Jack Wilshere posts 11-word reaction to Arsenal's announcement yesterday











Arsenal confirmed yesterday that Aaron Ramsdale has signed a new long-term contract at the club, and Jack Wilshere is absolutely delighted with the announcement.

The Gunners signed the England goalkeeper from Sheffield United in the summer of 2021. Nobody really saw it as a good signing, let alone an excellent one, but he has proven everyone wrong over the last two years.

Ramsdale’s future has now been sorted, and Wilshere has had his say on the news on Instagram.

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale – Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Jack Wilshere reacts after Aaron Ramsdale signs new Arsenal contract

Arsenal‘s recruitment over the last two years has been really impressive.

Almost every signing the Gunners have made since the summer of 2021 has worked out brilliantly, and Aaron Ramsdale is right up there in the list of Arsenal’s success stories.

The Englishman has arguably been the best goalkeeper in the Premier League this season. He has saved Arsenal on numerous occasions, and he’s one of the key reasons why they were on top of the table for so long.

Arsenal recognised Ramsdale’s importance to the side and handed him a new deal with improved wages. He put pen to paper recently and the deal was made official yesterday.

Reacting to the huge news, Jack Wilshere posted an Instagram Story with the message: “My GK. The type of person we need in our club.”

Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale – Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

TBR View:

Edu Gaspar deserves immense praise for the work he has done behind the scenes at Arsenal.

The Gunners were in a mess when the Brazilian came in and he did get a few things wrong initially as the club’s technical director. However, almost every move he has made since the summer of 2021 has been brilliant.

Apart from Aaron Ramsdale, Arsenal have already tied Gabriel Martinelli down to a new contract, while it’s only a matter of time before Bukayo Saka’s new deal is confirmed.

Those are all massive moves for the Gunners, and their future looks brighter than ever.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Show all